Economy

COVID Crisis Pushes Nearly 4M US Mortgages Into Forbearance

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Mortgage

Nearly 4 million U.S. home mortgages — or 7.3 percent of the total — have entered into “forbearance” programs with their lenders as the COVID-19 economic crisis has left owners unable to pay, figures out Friday (May 1) show.

“The forbearance numbers are climbing steadily, day by day,” said Anthony Jabbour, CEO of market tracker Black Knight Inc.

Black Knight’s McDash Flash Forbearance Tracker found that as of Thursday, 3,853,000 U.S. mortgages had fallen into forbearance, meaning borrowers had asked to skip their monthly payments and tack the money due onto the end of their loans. The recently passed federal CARES Act of COVID-19 stimulus requires many lenders to do so.

Black Knight estimates that the average homeowner in forbearance is missing $1,663 in monthly principal, interest, taxes and insurance. Collectively, that means borrowers are skipping some $6.4 billion a month in payments.

By law, mortgage-servicing companies must pay the money during the next four months to those who hold most mortgage-backed bonds whether customers cover their monthly mortgage bills or not.

However, the number of homeowners falling into forbearance is rapidly growing. Black Knight found that more than 450,000 additional borrowers did so since just April 24.

All told, the company said 10.5 percent of all government-backed Federal Housing Administration and Veterans Administration mortgages are now in forbearance, as are 6.1 percent of those backed by government-sponsored enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Another 6.7 percent of mortgages backed by private lenders are in forbearance as well.

COVID-related economic woes are roiling the U.S. mortgage market in multiple ways. For instance, big lender Wells Fargo announced Thursday that it will no longer approve new home equity lines of credit. Experts also told Bloomberg that once the economy regains its balance, undoing all of the forbearance and other problems will create “chaos.”

Making the transition from forbearance to repayments means borrowers will look to modify their mortgages after the crisis is over. Requests for loan modifications could prove challenging for agencies that buy modified loans out of mortgage backed securities.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE ROUNDTABLE: TUESDAY, MAY 5, 2020 | 12PM (ET)

Join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster along with the CEOs of Recurly, Handy Technologies and FabFitFun as they examine the fates and fortunes of subscription commerce players at a time when tens of millions on lockdown need diversions like monthly boxes and streaming TV subscriptions, not to mention software licenses enabling the mass Work From Home (WFH) migration and more. Where is the potential for growth going forward, and how do subscription services see their role in the recovery?

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

US Restaurants: PPP Loans Don’t Meet Their Needs US Restaurants: PPP Loans Don’t Meet Their Needs
24.8K
Loans

Many US Restaurants Say PPP Loans Don’t Meet Their Needs

Deliveroo To Lay Off 15 Pct. Of Staff Amid COVID-19 Deliveroo To Lay Off 15 Pct. Of Staff Amid COVID-19
16.3K
Gig Economy

Deliveroo To Lay Off 15 Pct Of Staff Amid COVID-19

Warren Buffett Warren Buffett
7.8K
Economy

Amid COVID-19 Disaster, Warren Buffett Talks Up US, World Progress

Retail Retail
7.5K
Retail

Global Retail Sales Projected To Fall 9.6 Pct On Average

Paycheck Protection Program application Paycheck Protection Program application
6.7K
Coronavirus

Mnuchin: All PPP Loan Recipients Will Face Audits

5.5K
B2B Payments

Deep Dive: How Companies Are Balancing Paper-Based AR Payments In A Digital World

Digital Retail Shift Faces Growing Pains Digital Retail Shift Faces Growing Pains
4.7K
Retail

Digital Retail Shift Faces Growing Pains

Amazon Amazon
4.1K
Amazon

U.S. Government’s ‘Notorious Markets’ Piracy Report Lists Multiple International Amazon Sites

Uber Uber
4.0K
Coronavirus

Uber Considers Cutting 20 Pct Of Workers

eCommerce, cross-border payments eCommerce, cross-border payments
3.8K
Payments Powering the Platform Economy

Localized Payments Help Fashion eTailers Boost Cross-Border Sales

Mastercard building Mastercard building
3.5K
Earnings

Q1 Mastercard Earnings: Worldwide Debit, Prepaid GDV Grow 9.5 Pct

cryptocurrency tokens cryptocurrency tokens
3.2K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: NY Taps Crypto Fraud Expert As General Counsel; Matrixport Collaborates With Simplex On Card Payments

Macy’s Loses Credit Insurance Coverage Macy’s Loses Credit Insurance Coverage
3.1K
Retail

Macy’s Loses Credit Insurance Coverage

3.0K
Coronavirus

The Need To Adapt To Ride Out The Storm

unemployment application unemployment application
2.9K
Coronavirus

Another 3.8 Million Americans File Jobless Claims, Bringing COVID Total Above 30 Million