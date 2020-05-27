Economy

Goldman Sachs: Unemployment Could Remain High For Next 2 Years

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
unemployment

High unemployment could remain a constant for the next two years as people struggle to find jobs, according to Goldman Sachs.

The numbers could remain stagnant because of the policies adopted in several countries that discourage returning to work, Goldman said, as reported by CNBC. In the U.S., such policies include a loan program to provide companies with funds to pay displaced employees and boosting unemployment payments with an extra $600 per person. That is similar to the approach taken in Canada, the report notes.

While Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius said those policies have ultimately been helpful in buoying peoples’ finances during the crisis, they could potentially discourage workers from coming back to work if they wouldn’t be making as much money at their actual jobs, he said.

Hatzius wrote that the measures “have created significant incentives against maintaining existing employment relationships.” As the unemployment compensation is set to expire July 31, Goldman anticipates that a compromise of $300 more in unemployment would likely be on the table for after that.

The pandemic has caused unemployment rates unrivaled in any time since the Great Depression almost 100 years ago. Forty-three states have set new unemployment records, including Nevada, which has a 28.2 percent unemployment rate spurred by disastrous hits to its gaming and entertainment-heavy economy. Michigan is second with 22.7 percent unemployed, and Hawaii is third with 22.3 percent.

The lowest rate is Connecticut with 7.9 percent unemployed, CNBC reported, citing the Labor Department.

Economists have taken an optimistic bent as of late, forecasting that the worst of the pandemic-induced economic damage could be behind us. The Wall Street Journal has reported that the hesitant but positive upward trends for the travel, shipping and restaurant industries indicate a recovery might not be as far off as was initially predicted.

A lawsuit by several gig-economy drivers against the state of New York shows that some people have not been able to access the aforementioned unemployment benefits, leaving them struggling to make it by for months.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING & SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

WA Man Charged With Seeking Fraudulent PPP Loans WA Man Charged With Seeking Fraudulent PPP Loans
4.1K
Security & Fraud

WA Man Charged With Seeking $1.5M In PPP Loans For Fake Companies

HSBC, Asia, U.S., cuts, layoffs, furloughs, coronavirus, news HSBC, Asia, U.S., cuts, layoffs, furloughs, coronavirus, news
4.0K
Banking

HSBC To Restart Restructuring, Eyes Deeper Job Cuts

Macy's Unveils $1.1B Offering Of Senior Secured Notes Macy's Unveils $1.1B Offering Of Senior Secured Notes
3.8K
Retail

Macy’s Unveils $1.1B Offering Of Senior Secured Notes

Connected Tech Helps Cities' Resiliency Connected Tech Helps Cities' Resiliency
3.1K
Intelligence of Things

Smart Cities Can Emerge Stronger From The Pandemic

3.0K
Delivery

Online Grocery Service JioMart Launches In India

digital first banking digital first banking
2.9K
Digital-First Banking

What Banking’s ‘Wave Three’ Might Look Like

OECD flags OECD flags
2.9K
Economy

OECD Reports Largest Decline In GDP Since 2009

Tradewind is offering new financial solutions during the pandemic Tradewind is offering new financial solutions during the pandemic
2.8K
B2B Payments

The Long-Term Consequences Of Knee-Jerk Supply Chain Reactions

2.8K
Consumer Insights

What Sticks? Five Data-Driven Behaviors That Will Define America’s Reopening

HomeToGo: COVID-19 Won't Cancel Summer Vacation HomeToGo: COVID-19 Won't Cancel Summer Vacation
2.8K
Travel Payments

HomeToGo CEO: Why COVID-19 Will Change Summer Vacation, But Not Cancel It

AI Robot Debuts At S. Korean Coffee Shop AI Robot Debuts At S. Korean Coffee Shop
2.7K
Artificial Intelligence

AI Robot Enforces Social Distancing At S. Korean Coffee Shop

online shopping payment online shopping payment
2.7K
eCommerce

How The Stage Was Set For The Pandemic’s Great Digital Shift

Tuesday Morning Gears Up For Bankruptcy Tuesday Morning Gears Up For Bankruptcy
2.6K
Retail

Tuesday Morning Gears Up For Bankruptcy

apple-home-pod apple-home-pod
2.6K
Innovation

Ex-Apple Designer Plans Launch Of New Home Audio System

cybersecurity cybersecurity
2.5K
Fraud Prevention

Deep Dive: Preventing Financial Crime Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic