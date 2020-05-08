Economy

Jobless Rate Hits 14.7 Pct; 20.5M Nonfarm Jobs Lost

April Jobs Report - Unemployment

The latest jobless report illustrates the devastation caused by COVID-19, as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the worst unemployment numbers in the nation’s history.

Nonfarm jobs fell by 20.5 million in April, and the unemployment rate rose to 14.7 percent from a half-century low of 3.5 percent in February, according to the BLS. That number tops the post-World War II record of 10.8 percent in November of 1982, and it’s the highest rate and the largest over-the-month increase in the history of the series dating back to 1948.

The U.S. hiring boom that started more than two years ago is now just a memory, as unemployment numbers in the 3 percent range have disappeared indefinitely.

Employment fell sharply in all major industry sectors, with the heaviest job losses in leisure and hospitality, where jobs plummeted by 7.7 million in April, or 47 percent. Nearly three-quarters of the losses occurred in foodservice and bars, down 5.5 million. There were other declines in healthcare and social assistance, professional and business services, retail, trade and construction.

Minutes before the latest unemployment data was released, JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty told CNN that she was hoping for a small glimmer of light, but did not expect good news from the April numbers.

“We are not overly optimistic,” she said. “The airline industry has been rocked to its core.”

