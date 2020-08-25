Economy

Small Landlords Face Cash Crunch As A Third Of US Renters Don’t Pay

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Almost a third of renters in single-family or small multifamily properties couldn't make their August rent, according to CNBC, citing a survey by Avail, a tech and marketing platform for small landlords.

The main reasons, the survey showed, were the same as they have been for months: the pandemic has left them without jobs or with reduced income. Missed rent payments have soared, rising 93 percent between March and May of this year as the pandemic wiped out jobs and kept people in their houses, often not earning even close to what they had been.

Last month, the number was 25 percent who couldn't make payments, so this is an increase in missed payments, according to CNBC.

There were 2,225 landlords who responded to Avail's survey and almost 3,000 renters, CNBC reported.

Avail CEO Ryan Coon said 42 percent of renters and 35 percent of landlords had to dip into emergency funds and savings to cover everyday expenses, CNBC reported. And close to half of small landlords, he said, had offered to defer or forgive rent entirely.

The pandemic's economic effects have hit both sides of the equation. Renters have been struggling to stay afloat, especially after the expiration of the extra $600 a week unemployment benefits, and landlords often rely on rent for the bulk of their income, with 23 million units in 17 million properties owned by individual investors, CNBC reported.

Around 54 percent of income from a usual rental unit goes toward fixed costs for property maintenance or other associated fees, CNBC reported, citing Zillow.

Some landlords, CNBC noted, have taken advantage of the government's mortgage forgiveness program, which lets borrowers with government-backed mortgages defer payments for three months to a year.

David Sullivan, founder of FinTech Till, speaking with PYMNTS, advocated for more flexible rents, in which renters and landlords work on platforms like Till in order to reach custom payment plans.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS REPORT: THE FI’S GUIDE TO MODERNIZING DIGITAL PAYMENTS  

Instant payouts have become the name of the game for vendors and suppliers facing crumbling revenue streams, but banks can find themselves struggling to facilitate faster B2B payments. In this month’s The FI’s Guide to Modernizing Digital Payments, PYMNTS talks to Vikram Dewan, Deutsche Bank’s chief information officer, about how regulatory compliance complicates payments digitization — and why change must begin with shifting away from paper.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

3.5K
Apple

Apple Caves On In-App Payments Mandate For WordPress

Uber Health To Close Last Mile In Rx Deliveries
3.1K
Merchant Innovation

Uber Health’s Push To Close Prescription Deliveries Last Mile

2.1K
Mobile Applications

Tata Plans 'Super App' To Bring Together Its Consumer Services

2.0K
B2B Payments

Clear Books, Metro Bank Partner For SMB Accounting

Traditional Events Get Their Digital Debuts
1.9K
Innovation

The Traditional Events That Are Getting Their Digital Debuts

1.8K
Legal

TikTok Plans To Fight US Ban

1.6K
Cloud Banking

How One Cloud-Native Business Bank Overcame Its Cloud-Migration Roadblocks

1.6K
Credit Unions

How Credit Unions Are Putting Digital To Work For Their Members

DoorDash Raising $400M From New, Existing Investors
1.6K
IPO

DoorDash Moves Ahead With Q4 IPO Plans

Giving Auto Industry Overdue Digital Tune-Up
1.6K
Merchant Innovation

Vroom CEO: Selling Cars Online Takes More Than Just Having A Website

1.5K
Investments

Goldman Sachs Eyes Creating $2B Tech Fund

Commercial Real Estate Poised For Space Shift
1.5K
Business

Companies Push Back Office Reopenings

1.3K
B2B Payments

QuickPay Funding Rolls Out One-Day Payment Method

Big Business Takes Up Arms Against WeChat Ban
1.3K
Legal

WeChat Users Sue Trump Administration Over Ban

UK To Lift Tax For Facebook, Amazon, Google
1.2K
Taxes

Report: UK Tax Aimed At Facebook, Amazon, Google To Be Repealed