Earnings Reports Show a Split Economy as Lower-Income Wallets Tighten

Highlights
Chipotle’s quarter revealed softness among lower-income diners even as total sales stayed strong.
Amazon’s earnings results show consumers shifting toward groceries and essentials, reflecting tighter household budgets.
PYMNTS Intelligence data finds Labor Economy workers have less than $6,000 in savings and drive $1.7 trillion in annual spending that is highly sensitive to wage timing and stability.
On the surface, consumer spending has proved durable as headline retail sales and credit data remain solid. Yet beneath those numbers, a different current is building, one showing that lower-income consumers are shifting where they’re spending their wages.