Why the Labor Economy Turns to Credit to Keep Spending
The U.S. Labor Economy may sit at the lower end of the wage scale, but it punches far above its weight in economic impact. Roughly 60 million workers earning less than $25 an hour account for about 15% of total U.S. consumer spending, making their financial stability essential to GDP growth and the health of local economies. When pay or hours fluctuate for this group, the effects are felt quickly across retail, food service, transportation and other consumer-facing sectors.