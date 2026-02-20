Everyone Has a Side Hustle Now. Not Everyone Has the Same Reason.
Job security may be improving across the U.S. workforce, but financial confidence tells a more divided story. “Wage to Wallet™ Index: Side Work Patterns in the Labor Economy” explores how roughly 60 million hourly workers earning $50,000 or less annually are navigating rising costs, uneven income timing and growing economic pressure. Higher-income, salaried professionals report improving financial sentiment. But many Labor Economy workers continue to feel stuck, even as perceptions of job stability rise. The disconnect suggests that employment alone is no longer the primary driver of financial security. Cash flow is.
