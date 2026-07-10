From Love Island to Precious Metals, Prediction Markets Are Changing Finance

Highlights
Prediction markets are becoming retail derivatives platforms, evidenced by Kalshi and Polymarket expanding beyond elections, sports and entertainment into perpetual futures, margin trading, metals, FX and energy.
Demand may be easier than regulation, as court fights over gambling laws and challenges to federal approvals show that compliance could determine which platforms scale.
More products create more insider-risk surfaces, as every new contract category, from prerecorded reality TV to government data and corporate events, requires stronger surveillance, conflict controls and information safeguards.
Prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket are betting on growth across new financial products.