Life Time Expands Digital Fitness Offerings to Deepen Customer Engagement

In the age of digital transformation, Life Time seeks to strengthen its customer loyalty and engagement through a major expansion of its digital fitness offerings.

By adding 100 new on-demand classes and additional meditation sessions to its app, Life Time is meeting the demand for flexible, accessible wellness solutions. With these new features, users can incorporate fitness and mindfulness into their daily lives. This expansion underscores the company’s plan to provide personalized experiences beyond physical locations.

Life Time, which recorded $2.2 billion in revenue in 2023, operates more than 170 athletic country clubs in the U.S. and Canada. It offers a variety of healthy living programs through its Life Time Digital app and serves people of all ages with a team of nearly 40,000 professionals.

Integrating Digital With In-Club

In an interview with PYMNTS, Jayme Zylstra, executive producer of on demand and live streaming at Life Time, said the integration of engaging digital content with Life Time’s in-club experience is creating a more inclusive, customer-centric platform.

“We offer a diverse range of meditation and on-demand classes (strength, cardio, yoga, Pilates, and ARORA, our active aging classes) that are accessible anytime, anywhere, expanding our reach and catering to our viewers’ schedules,” Zylstra said.

This expanded access to Life Time’s offerings provide convenience and ensure inclusivity for a range of fitness levels, Zylstra added.

“A feature that we have in our on-demand videos that we are proud of is that we are producing videos for all levels. Our Performers and classes do not want to leave anyone behind. We offer classes that will either show or provide modifications throughout the entire class. We want to ensure that, no matter what, you feel successful at the end.”

As consumer behavior changes, tracking global patterns of digital engagement provides a clearer picture of how countries are adapting to the digital age. From daily activities like banking and shopping to entertainment, these insights show the varying rates of digital adoption and engagement across different nations and demographics.

According to the PYMNTS Intelligence report, “How the World Does Digital,” nearly 100% of consumers engage in at least one digital activity every month, with the intensity of this engagement varying by generation and country. Countries with advanced digital infrastructures, such as the U.S. and Singapore, show higher levels of digital engagement, while Brazil’s digital activity highlights the digital presence in developing economies.

Leveraging Digital Engagement

As global digital engagement rises, Life Time is capitalizing on this shift by offering a diverse range of fitness options, both in-club and digitally. With more than 28,000 weekly classes, Zylstra said the company wants to ensure customers have access to a variety of experiences while creating a connected community.

“In addition to our On Demand classes, we host over 70 live streaming sessions every week, allowing for real-time interaction with various instructors from across the country,” she said. “This is where we bring the live experience right into your living room.”

This real-time interaction with instructors has been well-received, Zylstra added, but Life Time is also attentive to customer feedback, continually refining its offerings.

“While users enjoy the flexibility and variety of shorter classes, requests for longer sessions and more specific instructor access have led to the introduction of 45- to 60-minute classes to elevate the digital experience,” she said. “As the company continues to evolve its platform, member feedback plays a crucial role in shaping future updates.”