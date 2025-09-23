Regulators’ Call Spurs Wide-Ranging Comments on Payments Fraud

Fraud continues to plague the payments system — and regulators are asking for answers. Banks, credit unions and payment networks responded to a joint Request for Information (RFI) from the Office of Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) on how to confront the threat, with dozens of letters rolling in by the Sept. 18 deadline. Their public letters outline several paths forward: stronger data-sharing, modernized regulation, merchant accountability, and technology-enabled defenses.