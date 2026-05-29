Onboarding Is the New Fraud Firewall

Highlights
Fifty-seven percent of middle market firms still detect fraud or payment failures only after settlement, when recovery options are more limited and operational costs rise.
Firms adopting instant bank account verification and onboarding identity verification reported substantially stronger fraud reduction and payment integrity outcomes.
High-uncertainty firms reported fraud and nonclearance costs equal to 42 basis points of annual revenue, roughly double the level reported by lower-uncertainty firms.
Fraud losses and payment failures are getting harder to recover after settlement and middle market firms are responding by moving verification and identity checks earlier in the customer relationship — turning onboarding into a core financial control point rather than a compliance step.
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accounts receivable, authentication, featured insights, Featured News, identity, News, Onboarding, Payments Intelligence, PYMNTS Intelligence, PYMNTS News, verification