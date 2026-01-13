Revolut Adds Call Identification Feature to Combat Impersonation Scams

Revolut’s finance app now offers a feature designed to help combat impersonation scams.

The new call identification feature detects when a customer opening the app is on the phone, confirms whether they are talking with a Revolut agent, and displays a banner showing them that they are, or are not, on a call with the company, according to a Tuesday (Jan. 13) press release.

If the caller is not from Revolut, the customer can tap the banner to get information about how to keep their funds safe and report the attempted fraud, the release said.

The feature is designed to fight impersonation scams in which fraudsters try to trick people into believing they are talking with a legitimate representative of a financial institution and then pressure them to move their money, authorize a transaction or share sensitive information, per the release.

The threat posed by this form of fraud has grown as scammers use artificial intelligence-generated deepfake voices and increasingly sophisticated social engineering tactics, according to the release.

The call identification feature is now active for iOS users and is optional for Android users, per the release.

“As fraudsters adopt AI and advanced deepfake tools, we need to innovate fast to defend our customers and stay ahead of rapidly evolving fraud threats,” Revolut Product Owner Rami Kalai said in the release. “This new feature not only gives users real-time, contextual warnings in the moment they need them most but also guides them to identify impersonation scams providing clear, actionable steps to keep their money safe while the fraud attempt is happening.”

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said in April 2025 that impersonation scams are consistently one of the top forms of fraud reported to the agency. These scams cost Americans $2.95 billion in 2024.

The PYMNTS Intelligence and Featurespace collaboration “How Scammers Tailor Financial Scams to Individual Consumer Vulnerabilities” found that phone calls were the communication channel through which the largest share of victims of financial scams said the scammers made first contact.

It was reported in December 2024 that thousands of complaints had been filed against Revolut relating to authorized push payment fraud, scams in which criminals dupe people into sending money online to an account beyond their control.