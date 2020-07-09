Google

Google May Have To Offer Concessions For Fitbit Deal

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

The pressure is on as European Union (EU) antitrust regulators get ready to rule by July 20 on whether to approve Google’s $2.1 billion bid for Fitbit, the California fitness tracker company, amidst concerns over competition.

There’s a new wrinkle in completing the deal. Unless Google ponies up some concessions, the tech giant will face an expanded European Union antitrust investigation over its bid to buy Fitbit, Reuters reported.

Google is keen on the deal because it would allow the company to compete with Apple, Samsung, Huawei, and Xiaomi in the fitness trackers and smart watches market.

Reuters reported that Google could allay concerns over anti-competitive actions if it offered up a binding pledge to EU regulators. This would be similar to its commitment last year that it would not use Fitbit’s health and wellness data for Google ads.

The European Consumer Organisation, an advocacy group, has warned that the deal could harm consumers. “If Google acquires consumers’ data generated by the use of Fitbit wearables, including now COVID-19-related data, it would be able to use that data for its own benefit and could undermine the ability of other companies to bring new products to consumers,” the group wrote.

The Brussels-based European Commission is the anti-trust body that can approve the deal or demand concessions. If it decides there are major issues, it can undertake a 120-day investigation.

While privacy concerns are not part of the EU antitrust review, it is reportedly also interested in privacy concerns — given the volume of health data generated from Fitbit devices used to monitor users’ daily steps, calories burned and distance traveled.

The fact that it’s a huge deal has of course attracted the EC’s purview. Google announced its intention to acquire Fitbit last fall. Fitbit has 28 million users, raising red flags with Google ownership looming.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE ROUNDTABLE: TUESDAY, JULY 14, 2020 AT 12:00 PM (ET)

Digital transformation has been forcefully accelerated, but how does that agility translate into the fight against COVID-era attacks and sophisticated identity threats? As millions embrace online everything, preserving digital trust now falls mostly on banks and FIs. Now, advances in identity data and using different weights on the payment mix afford new opportunities to arm organizations and their customers against cyberthreats. From the latest in machine learning for fraud and risk, to corporate treasury teams working in new ways with new datasets, learn from experts how digital identity, together with advances like real-time payments, combine to engender trust and enrich relationships.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

6.2K
Banking

General Atlantic’s Dr. Jud Linville On FinTechs And What’s Ahead For Banks

Changing Needs Of Merchants At (Digital) Checkout
4.9K
Retail

Visa On The Changing Needs Of Merchants At The (Digital) Checkout

Biz Cards Target SMBs, Vendor Acceptance
3.5K
B2B Payments

SMB Financing, Vendor Acceptance Top Biz Cards’ Priorities

3.4K
eCommerce

What Merchants Should And Shouldn’t Outsource

Digital Innovation Fuels Reemergence Of Business
2.9K
Payments Innovation

Digital Innovation Is Fueling The Reemergence Of Business

2.8K
Smarter Payments

New Report: How FinTechs Help Brazilian SMBs Solve Cross-Border Payments Pains

2.6K
Payments Innovation

From Why To How Fast: Getting Contactless Payments Up To Speed In Public Transportation

Square Challenges PayPal With New SMB Payment Tool
2.6K
Digital Payments

What’s Behind Square’s Stock Price Surge?

Verishop Introduces Social eCommerce App
2.4K
eCommerce

Verishop Introduces Social eCommerce App

DoJ Looks Into Wirecard’s Possible Role In Purported $100M Bank Fraud
2.3K
Security & Fraud

DOJ Looks At Possible Wirecard Role In Purported $100M Bank Fraud

2.3K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Travala Users Can Use Crypto Again To Pay For Expedia Bookings; S. African Ex-Crypto Agency Chief Allegedly Scammed Investors Of $13.4M

2.0K
B2B Payments

Sowing The Seeds Of Agriculture Banking Modernization

1.9K
Economy

McConnell: Stimulus Checks An Option For Low-Income Workers

Omnichannel Payments Help Retailers Go Digital
1.9K
Omnicommerce

Omnichannel Payments Help Retailers Find Their Footing With The Digital Shopper

1.9K
ANTITRUST

Big Tech CEOs Head To Washington July 27 To Testify In Antitrust Probe