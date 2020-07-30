New Mid-Range Google Phone Expected Next Week

Google will bring its new mid-range Android phone to market Aug. 3, according to hidden information on the Google Store page first publicized by 9to5Google.

The Pixel 4a will include features such as the widely anticipated low-light camera capability and longer battery life, the technology news site reported. The phone will also have sensors that let users input gestures without touching the device.

“We’ve heard all Pixel 4a models will have a 3080 mAh battery and 6GB of RAM, and all the latest evidence suggests that there will only be one storage size: 128GB,” 9to5Google said. “We’re told the phone will have the usual 18w fast charging via USB-C, but once again, Google is skipping out on Qi wireless charging for their lower-end entry.”

Google has been making and selling its own phone running the Android operating system for years, but most lower-end Android phones have been produced by other companies.

Google bought Android from Andy Rubin for a reported $50 million in 2005, Android Authority recounted in a recent report.

The new Pixel 4a will compete with Apple’s new iPhone SE, a CNBC report noted, adding that the Apple SE model has the same processor as the more costly iPhone 11 along with several bonus features like wireless charging.

Tech site The Verge speculated Thursday that the new Google midrange phone will have a 12 megapixel camera and 5.8-inch OLED screen.

CNET reported that Google’s decision to aim a new phone at the mid-range market is consistent with the approaches its rivals are taking.

The site also reported the new Google phone will have a headphone jack — a luxury more and more new smartphones lack.