Pichai Says Gemini App Has 650 Million Downloads 

Highlights
Alphabet’s third-quarter revenue topped $102.3 billion, marking its first-ever $100 billion-plus quarter, driven by AI-powered products and services across its business lines.
Google Cloud revenue surged 34% to $15.2 billion, with AI infrastructure and generative AI tools fueling both enterprise adoption and profitability.
Generative AI models like Gemini helped drive a 200% year-over-year increase in AI-related product revenues and accelerated user engagement across Search and YouTube.
If there were any questions about what drove Google parent Alphabet towards its first ever quarter of notching more than $100 billion in sales, they were quickly laid to rest on Wednesday night (Oct. 29th).