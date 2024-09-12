Pfizer Hopes Direct-to-Consumer Play Spurs New Era of Healthcare Accessibility

As important as the healthcare system is, it remains far from perfect.

Fragmentation and opacity play a large part in that imperfection. The traditional healthcare journey can often be complex, with multiple touchpoints from primary care to specialists and pharmacies, and that’s before even touching on longstanding billing pain points.

“The basic information of ‘what to do next’ if you are seeking care and looking for guidance is hard to come by,” James Allen, vice president, U.S. Channel Management and Partnerships, Primary Care at Pfizer, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster.

And while the COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered the global healthcare landscape, particularly around the ways in which care organizations connect with patients, there still exists a giant opportunity to streamline, digitize and ultimately democratize how patients seek and process healthcare information.

One of the most notable shifts during the pandemic was the decline in trust in healthcare institutions, particularly after the federal government withdrew from its role as a universal actor. This contributed to widespread confusion about vaccines, treatments and preventative measures, which has persisted even after the worst of the crisis passed.

“We learned by being a major actor during COVID that there’s a receptivity from many consumers around not managing the healthcare journey, but playing a role in helping them toward the path to better care,” Allen explained.

He added that the launch last month (Aug. 27) of PfizerForAll™, a direct-to-consumer healthcare platform, is the company’s response to the challenges faced during the pandemic and an attempt to simplify access to healthcare information and services.

Driving Patient Empowerment Through Technology

Nearly two in every three Americans (65%) say coordinating and managing healthcare is overwhelming and time-consuming, Pfizer said in a news release, citing a poll by the American Academy of Physician Associates. And according to the same poll, 73% of them feel the healthcare system is not meeting their needs. Direct-to-consumer (DTC) healthcare models are designed to make healthcare more accessible, affordable and convenient by reducing barriers to access, empowering patients and simplifying the healthcare journey.

The DTC healthcare model can also play a critical role in addressing the growing doctor shortage in the U.S. — one projected to reach a deficit of 86,000 physicians by 2036 — by leveraging technology, improving efficiency and reducing the strain on the traditional healthcare system. As the U.S. faces a shortage of primary care physicians and specialists — driven by factors like an aging population, physician burnout and insufficient medical training programs — democratizing access to healthcare via innovative digital channels is becoming more pressing.

Allen noted that Pfizer’s efforts during the pandemic earned the company significant consumer trust, and this trust became the cornerstone of Pfizer’s strategic pivot to direct-to-consumer healthcare.

“We’ve recognized the responsibility that comes with this trust. It’s not just about COVID — it’s about other therapeutic areas where patients are looking for reliable guidance,” he said. “Each patient wants to retain the right to choose their care path. We provide options, whether that’s telehealth, seeing a doctor in person, or getting enough information to return to their regular provider.”

PfizerForAll’s key focus is on providing patients with optionality, or multiple paths to care, by giving patients to access healthcare information, the ability to connect with healthcare providers, as well as enabling them to manage treatments more easily.

While it’s only been a few weeks since the launch, as data comes in, Pfizer expects to make adjustments to the platform, learning more about patient needs and how best to serve them. “We don’t yet know what all the feedback will look like, but we’re open to learning from it and evolving the platform accordingly,” said Allen. “We’re watching engagement closely — how patients interact with the site, where they continue their journey, and what needs they express that we aren’t meeting yet.”

But data from third-party sources indicates the platform will have a warm welcome. An Experian Health survey in late 2023 found that 56% of individuals receiving treatment want more digital options, and an academic survey in August found that respondents who use virtual care did so for greater convenience (39% of respondents), shorter wait times (30%) and the ability to see a specific provider (17%).

The Future of Direct-to-Consumer Healthcare

Telehealth has become an increasingly important part of healthcare delivery, particularly in areas where access to specialists is limited. Allen described how telehealth fits into Pfizer’s strategy, particularly for conditions like migraines where specialist appointments can take months to secure.

“Telehealth is a fantastic asset, especially for helping to educate the patient about what to do next. It can act as early triage and appropriately route them into the right setting of care,” he said. This is crucial for patients dealing with chronic conditions that require ongoing management, where immediate care can make a significant difference.

While PfizerForAll provides virtual care options, Allen stressed that it’s not intended to replace traditional healthcare, but rather to supplement it. “We want to help people access routine primary care services where it suits them, while also encouraging them to maintain strong relationships with general practitioners.”

One of Pfizer’s primary goals with PfizerForAll is to help reduce healthcare costs, both for patients and the healthcare system.

“Many of the interactions we’re supporting are relatively low-cost and can be lower-cost for the patient. For example, vaccinations remain free for most patients with insurance or government coverage,” Allen explained.

An essential — yet challenging — element of PfizerForAll is the participation of healthcare providers. However, these providers are not employed by Pfizer, as Allen noted. Instead, Pfizer partners with external entities to manage the recruitment and operation of healthcare professionals who participate in the platform.

“The broader question is, how do you incentivize practitioners to practice virtual care?” Allen asked rhetorically. He noted that many healthcare professionals in the U.S. are increasingly interested in the flexibility that comes with virtual care, offering them a way to balance their in-person and virtual workloads. In many cases, patients can receive care through telehealth consultations rather than waiting for in-person visits, which can be both time-consuming and expensive.

“A lot of what we need to do is to reduce the complexity, to increase the information available, and help share that there is a path forward that patients can take that can be positive and that can have a dramatic effect on their wellbeing,” Allen said.