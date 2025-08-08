Amwell, Oscar, Lemonade Battle to Keep Digital Edge as Healthcare Modernizes

Highlights
Digital transformation has shifted from experimental to expected in healthcare and insurance, with investors prioritizing profitability, margins and operational discipline over pure tech novelty.
Amwell, Oscar Health and Lemonade are using automation, analytics and proprietary platforms to integrate data into operations, but they must balance rapid scaling with exposure to use, claims and churn.
In regulated, competitive markets, success depends on converting tech advantages into consistent profitability, while incumbents rapidly close the digital gap.
At the midpoint of 2025, the digital transformation of healthcare and insurance has moved fully from experimental to expected.