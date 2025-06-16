Embedded Finance Helps Healthcare Providers Improve Revenue and Patient Loyalty

Highlights
Healthcare payment systems are outdated and fragmented, relying on legacy infrastructure that causes inefficiencies, opaque billing and significant administrative costs, frustrating both patients and providers.
Embedded finance and FinTech innovations are modernizing the system, integrating seamless payment solutions directly into care platforms to reduce friction, improve claim accuracy and meet the expectations of younger, digitally native patients.
The future of healthcare payments lies in platform-based experiences, where personalized pricing, cost transparency, and loyalty features improve patient engagement and open the door to new business models like subscription care and embedded insurance.
In an era where digital convenience defines end-user expectations, healthcare remains one of the few industries still operating with a payment system that can feel pre-internet.