AI and Embedded Finance Are New Medicine for Healthcare Supply Chains

Highlights
Healthcare procurement was built for continuity and reactive buying, but rising financial pressure, geopolitical risk and policy shifts are forcing a shift from cost squeezing to strategic resilience.
AI is transforming inventory from a blunt, overbuying safety net into a data-driven system that optimizes buffers, protects critical supplies and directly links procurement to cash flow and clinical outcomes.
Embedded finance is closing the gap between buying and paying, strengthening supplier stability, improving efficiency and turning procurement into a lever for ecosystem health rather than just price negotiation.
Healthcare procurement is dull by design. Buy what’s needed, stock a little extra, pay the bills later, repeat. Cost control meant negotiating harder with suppliers, not rethinking the system itself.