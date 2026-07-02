AI’s Data Center Boom Creates a New Antitrust Challenge
Watch more: TechReg Talks With Ann O’Brien and Ben Huffman of Sheppard
Ann O’Brien is a partner and co-leader of the Antitrust and Competition Practice Group at Sheppard. She focuses on antitrust litigation, government investigations and competition counseling.
Ben Huffman is a partner and co-leader of Sheppard’s Energy and Infrastructure Industry Team. His practice focuses on energy, infrastructure development, project finance and regulatory matters.