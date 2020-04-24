Loans

Cannabis Companies Would Be Eligible For COVID-19 Relief Under Bill

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Cannabis should be included in PPP, advocates say

Representatives from Colorado and Oregon, states known for liberal cannabis laws, want the cannabis industry to be included in future Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) legislation.

Reps. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) and Ed Perlmutter (D-CO) introduced legislation this week to ensure that that happens, allowing cannabis companies to be eligible for the PPP, along with Economic Injury Disaster Loans and other emergency loan advances.

The problem is that cannabis companies in states where the plant is legal are ‘essential workers’ during the pandemic, able to operate even despite the widespread lockdowns. But those companies have been barred from asking for loans or other assistance from the Small Business Administration, which includes the PPP intended to distribute loans to companies hurting during the virus.

Perlmutter decried the exception, saying cannabis companies were valuable contributors to the economy and deserved to be treated the same as anyone else.

Lawmakers from both parties supported the idea of including marijuana companies in the next round of the stimulus funding, which passed this week through both houses of Congress without any such inclusion.

But 34 members of Congress, spearheaded by Blumenauer and Barbara Lee of California, Don Young of Alaska and Tom McClintock of California, argued in a letter that the pandemic was no time to treat cannabis companies as if they are an exception to the many other sources of financial and economic stability of their communities.

The letter went on to say that cannabis companies legally employ over 240,000 people across the country in the 33 states where it is legal in some form, contributing $1.9 billion in state and local revenues.

By not having access to the CARES Act or other stimulus funds, the letter says cannabis companies are facing public health risks.

Cannabis firms were deemed essential in 8 of the 11 states where adult use is legalized. That number has advocates for the drug optimistic about its future prospects of legality.

This is an election year and several states, including New Jersey, Arizona, South Dakota, New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island, have bills about cannabis legalization on the ballot or might have those bills.

——————————

PYMNTS REPORT: GIG ECONOMY TRACKER – APRIL 2020

Companies invest about 11 hours of time finding talent for every 40 hours of work they receive. This gap is rapidly becoming all the more intolerable as businesses struggle to recruit under the ongoing pandemic. In the latest Gig Economy Tracker, Marlon Litz-Rosenzweig, co-founder and CEO of freelancer platform WorkGenius, discusses how marketplaces are uniquely positioned to help solve this issue.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams
30.5K
Security & Fraud

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams

uncut dollar bills uncut dollar bills
20.9K
Coronavirus

Mnuchin: US Must Spend To Save Economy Amid COVID-19

AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service
10.9K
B2B Payments

AcctTwo Aims To Transform SaaS Accounting With Managed Service

7.8K
Coronavirus

Building A Base Of True Capital

cybersecurity iOS cybersecurity iOS
6.7K
Apple

Apple iOS At Risk In Email Hack

Integration Integration
6.3K
B2B Payments

Qwil Eyes Vendor Payment Control With SAP Fieldglass Integration

Lord & Taylor Lord & Taylor
6.1K
Retail

Lord & Taylor Joins Retail Bankruptcy Watch

Today in Payments Today in Payments
4.7K
News

Today In Payments: Facebook Closes $5.7B Deal For Stake In Reliance Jio; GM Shutters Its Car-Sharing Platform

The Paycheck Protection Program, Round Two 101 The Paycheck Protection Program, Round Two 101
4.6K
Loans

The Paycheck Protection Program, Round Two

Amazon Teams With Foods Banks To Deliver Meals To People In Need Amazon Teams With Foods Banks To Deliver Meals To People In Need
4.3K
Delivery

Amazon Teams With Food Banks To Deliver Meals To People In Need

SMB, small business, PPP, paycheck protection loans, SBA, forgivable, rehires, laid off, coronavirus SMB, small business, PPP, paycheck protection loans, SBA, forgivable, rehires, laid off, coronavirus
4.2K
Loans

SMBs Say COVID-19 Relief Loans Won’t Spur Rehiring

IRS Stimulus: Why Your Check Is Not In The Mail IRS Stimulus: Why Your Check Is Not In The Mail
4.0K
Coronavirus

IRS $1,200 Stimulus: Why Your Check Is Not In The Mail

Ripple is filing a lawsuit against YouTube Ripple is filing a lawsuit against YouTube
3.9K
Legal

Ripple Files Lawsuit Against YouTube For Not Removing Crypto Scams Fast Enough

Consumer Life In A Post-COVID-19 Economy Consumer Life In A Post-COVID-19 Economy
3.9K
Today In Data

Consumer Life In A Post-COVID-19 Economy

The biggest recipient of the PPP is a Dallas hotelier The biggest recipient of the PPP is a Dallas hotelier
3.2K
Loans

Texas Hotelier Nets $59M In PPP Loans