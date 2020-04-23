Loans

House Passes $484B Stimulus Bill With PPP Funds For SMBs

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

The House of Representatives on Thursday (April 23) passed a $484 billion bill for more financial aid for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and others amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Clad in masks, lawmakers passed the bill by a vote of 388 to 5, along with one lawmaker voting “present.”

The bill, following in the footsteps of the original CARES Act from March, was given the green light by the Senate Wednesday (April 22). The package includes $310 billion more injected into the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Also included was $75 billion in allotted funding for hospitals, which have become overwhelmed with cases of the virus, and $25 billion in funding for testing for the virus.

There will also be $60 billion for additional SMB loans.

During the vote, Congressional members had to follow social distancing guidelines, standing six feet apart and wearing the aforementioned masks. Lawmakers were directed to take the stairs if possible, rather than crowding in elevators.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted that the bill would have the effect of fighting the coronavirus and saving lives.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted earlier on Thursday that the PPP never should have been allowed to lapse as “historic tragic layoffs” begin to pile up nationwide.

The PPP was in need of more funding since the first round — $350 billion — was depleted last week. The system had also become overwhelmed with requests from countless SMBs across the U.S. Many ended up getting nothing, and there was criticism over the fact that several publicly traded companies, including hoteliers and Ruth’s Chris Steak House, received PPP funds while others were left empty handed.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) said large firms are not likely to see PPP funds with the second round of the program. The SBA said borrowers will need to prove that they need the money.

Left out of the bill was further stimulus checks for individuals, who last time received $1,200 checks per individual or $2,400 per couple, and $500 per child.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill Friday (April 24).

——————————

PYMNTS REPORT: GIG ECONOMY TRACKER – APRIL 2020

Companies invest about 11 hours of time finding talent for every 40 hours of work they receive. This gap is rapidly becoming all the more intolerable as businesses struggle to recruit under the ongoing pandemic. In the latest Gig Economy Tracker, Marlon Litz-Rosenzweig, co-founder and CEO of freelancer platform WorkGenius, discusses how marketplaces are uniquely positioned to help solve this issue.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks
29.2K
Loans

Public Businesses Reap PPP Relief Of $300M 

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams
28.8K
Security & Fraud

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams

Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service
23.0K
Digital Banking

Getting The Plumbing Ready For Banking-As-A-Service

uncut dollar bills uncut dollar bills
19.9K
Coronavirus

Mnuchin: US Must Spend To Save Economy Amid COVID-19

What Ventilators Teach About Connected Healthcare What Ventilators Teach About Connected Healthcare
11.1K
Healthcare

What The Ventilator Shortage Teaches Us About The Future Of Connected Healthcare

AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service
10.3K
B2B Payments

AcctTwo Aims To Transform SaaS Accounting With Managed Service

The IRS is having trouble with the mountain of work having to do with the pandemic The IRS is having trouble with the mountain of work having to do with the pandemic
8.9K
Taxes

IRS Puts Tax Refunds In Storage As It Works On Stimulus Checks

7.7K
Coronavirus

Building A Base Of True Capital

cybersecurity iOS cybersecurity iOS
6.3K
Apple

Apple iOS At Risk In Email Hack

Brazil cryptocurrency tax Brazil cryptocurrency tax
6.2K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Researchers Say Crypto Needs Global Rules To Prevent Market Collapse; China To Include Blockchain In Tech Infrastructure

Why Banks Need To Get Rid Of ‘Technical Debt’ Why Banks Need To Get Rid Of ‘Technical Debt’
6.0K
Digital Banking

Helping Banks Get Rid Of ‘Technical Debt’

Lord & Taylor Lord & Taylor
6.0K
Retail

Lord & Taylor Joins Retail Bankruptcy Watch

Integration Integration
5.7K
B2B Payments

Qwil Eyes Vendor Payment Control With SAP Fieldglass Integration

5M Unencrypted Passport Numbers in Hotel Breach 5M Unencrypted Passport Numbers in Hotel Breach
4.4K
Coronavirus

Marriott Plans For Reopening And Keeping Guests, Workers Safe From COVID-19

Today in Payments Today in Payments
4.4K
News

Today In Payments: Facebook Closes $5.7B Deal For Stake In Reliance Jio; GM Shutters Its Car-Sharing Platform