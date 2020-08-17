Loans

Online Loans Confound Experts With Lower-Than-Expected Impairments

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Online Loans See Lower-Than-Expected Impairments

Personal, unsecured loans issued through online lenders like Best Egg, LendingClub and Upstart have long been seen as particularly vulnerable in a downturn.

But new figures from data-crunching firm dvo1 are pointing to some surprising resilience in marketplace loans, a lending category widely considered to be high-risk.

After hitting a high of 16.5 percent in April as the coronavirus lockdown took hold, the impairment rate for marketplace loans – which measures the frequency of borrowers falling behind or entering into forbearance agreements with lenders – has fallen to 9.7 percent.

Particularly impressive has been the fact that the drop has occurred even with the expiration of expanded unemployment benefits of $600 a week at the end of July amid a deadlock in Congress over a new coronavirus relief package.

Initial jobless claims were 1.2 million as of Aug. 6, or five times the historical average.

“Despite the elevated jobless claims and lack of additional unemployment stimulus, online loan performance remains stronger than it has been historically and continues its upward trajectory,” notes the COVID-19 Performance Report by dvo1.

Nor is it a case where loan payments for August simply haven’t come due yet. With payments on these online loans typically due at the beginning of the month, more than 50 percent of borrowers had already paid up for August by the time the report was released, New York-based dvo1 noted.

Loan modifications, after soaring as COVID-19 hit the United States this spring, have also shrunk dramatically, falling to roughly 5 percent of their pace in March.

Overall, 70 percent of all borrowers who won loan modifications from lenders after COVID-19 hit have resumed paying.

As of June, there were more than 100 million skipped payments by consumers on a range of loans including student and auto loans, a number that tripled from April.

——————————

PYMNTS Live Roundtable: Tuesday, August 18, 2020 – 12:00 PM (ET)

Card products are undergoing changes from form factor to digital-first spend controls to totally touchless capabilities and more. Big-spending demographics like Millennials and Gen-Z reward digital-first features that have demonstrable value, and research shows they will switch financial institutions to gain Big Tech connected economy experiences. Credit union innovation must stay one step ahead. PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and expert guests debate the best ways to modernize card products and strategies for credit unions at a time of big economic resets and Big Tech incursions.

 

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Berkshire Dumps US Bank Stocks, Adds Mining Co
7.1K
Investments

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Dumps US Bank Stocks For Gold

Trump Says Task Force Will Pivot To Reopening Country
6.2K
Business

More Chinese Companies Could Be Banned By Trump

3.0K
B2B Payments

Axle Lands $27.7M For Freight Financing, B2B Payments

2.1K
Facebook

Facebook’s Instagram And Messenger Users Can Now Message Each Other

2.0K
B2B Payments

Plastiq Joins Visa Hub To Help SMBs Access Payment Options

Takeaway.com's Just Eat Buyout Faces Setback
1.9K
Gig Economy

Just Eat Takeaway To End Its Gig Worker Model

Ant Group Makes Preliminary Filing With Regulator For Intended IPO
1.8K
International

Alibaba’s Ant Group Files Preliminary IPO Docs

Fed Exploring ‘Hypothetical’ Digital Currency
1.8K
Cryptocurrency

Fed Exploring ‘Hypothetical’ Digital Currency With MIT

Initialized Capital Management's Fifth Fund Notches $230M
1.6K
Investments

Initialized Capital Management’s Fifth Fund Notches $230M For Startup VC

Address Verification, D2C Shopping, Google’s Transition To SAP Ariba Top This Week’s News
1.6K
The Weekender

Address Verification, D2C Shopping, Google’s Transition To SAP Ariba Top This Week’s News

1.6K
Coronavirus

Pandemic Boosts Internet Usage 25 Pct

Trump Calls For 30 Pct. Boost In AI, Quantum
1.5K
Artificial Intelligence

Trump Administration Calls For 30 Pct. Boost In AI, Quantum Spending

Welcome To The Golden Age Of Sweatpants
1.5K
Retail

Welcome To The Golden Age Of Sweatpants

Citi
1.4K
Loans

Citi Wants Revlon Lenders To Return $900M Paid In Error

1.2K
Mobile Order Ahead

How QSRs Are Fighting Digital Food Fraud