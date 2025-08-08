Platforms Lure SMBs Seeking Capital From Alternative Lending Options

Highlights
PYMNTS Intelligence has found that smaller firms are seeking access to capital amid tariff uncertainty.
Platforms such as PayPal, Shopify and Block have been building out merchant cash advances and other business lending operations.
A dive into these firms’ quarterly filings reveals the demand by enterprise clients on their platform for alternative forms of financing.
PYMNTS Intelligence has long chronicled the challenges facing smaller firms navigating the storms of economic volatility. Capital, of course, offers up a buffer against the turbulence, and capital can be hard to come by.