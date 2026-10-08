CFOs Risk Losing Control of Working Capital One Sales Contract at a Time

Highlights
The biggest working capital opportunity starts before the invoice. CFOs can automate collections and accelerate reconciliation, but extended payment terms negotiated by sales teams can erase those gains before revenue is booked.
Better sales contracts can unlock millions in liquidity. By factoring financing costs into pricing, payment terms and customer profitability, CFOs can protect cash flow without sacrificing profitable growth.
Working capital is becoming a commercial growth strategy. Finance leaders are moving upstream into sales negotiations, using data and predictive analytics to turn payment flexibility into a competitive advantage rather than a hidden cost.
The biggest threat to a company’s working capital strategy is now commonly hiding in a perfectly drawn up sales contract, not an overdue invoice.