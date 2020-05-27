Mobile Applications

Alt-Credit Apps Hold Steady In New Provider Ranking

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Alt-Credit Apps Steady In New Provider Ranking

Installment plan shopping has never seemed more appealing than now, in a retail and economic landscape left in tatters by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, big players in the alternative credit space are holding fast to their chart positions in the PYMNTS Provider Ranking of Alternative Credit Apps.

The Top Five

Since PYMNTS introduced the mobile app Provider Rankings for this category of mobile apps, the dominant players haven’t budged. This latest update shows rather remarkable steadiness in the sector amid seismic financial disruptions of the past two quarters.

Klarna stays put at No. 1, followed by FuturePay at No. 2. Point-of-sale lender Affirm retains the No. 3 spot, followed by Australian phenom Afterpay at No. 4. Closing out the latest top five is QuadPay amid its very recent deal with payment partner Stripe.

The Top 10

Perhaps indicating consumer satisfaction with their favorite alt-credit app choices, chart positions six through 10 are unchanged in the latest PYMNTS Provider Ranking of Alternative Credit Apps, with Zip, Sezzle, Humm, Laybuy and Paidy all making the cut.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

WA Man Charged With Seeking Fraudulent PPP Loans WA Man Charged With Seeking Fraudulent PPP Loans
3.7K
Security & Fraud

WA Man Charged With Seeking $1.5M In PPP Loans For Fake Companies

HSBC, Asia, U.S., cuts, layoffs, furloughs, coronavirus, news HSBC, Asia, U.S., cuts, layoffs, furloughs, coronavirus, news
3.6K
Banking

HSBC To Restart Restructuring, Eyes Deeper Job Cuts

Macy's Unveils $1.1B Offering Of Senior Secured Notes Macy's Unveils $1.1B Offering Of Senior Secured Notes
3.4K
Retail

Macy’s Unveils $1.1B Offering Of Senior Secured Notes

Connected Tech Helps Cities' Resiliency Connected Tech Helps Cities' Resiliency
2.8K
Intelligence of Things

Smart Cities Can Emerge Stronger From The Pandemic

2.7K
Delivery

Online Grocery Service JioMart Launches In India

Tradewind is offering new financial solutions during the pandemic Tradewind is offering new financial solutions during the pandemic
2.7K
B2B Payments

The Long-Term Consequences Of Knee-Jerk Supply Chain Reactions

digital first banking digital first banking
2.7K
Digital-First Banking

What Banking’s ‘Wave Three’ Might Look Like

HomeToGo: COVID-19 Won't Cancel Summer Vacation HomeToGo: COVID-19 Won't Cancel Summer Vacation
2.6K
Travel Payments

HomeToGo CEO: Why COVID-19 Will Change Summer Vacation, But Not Cancel It

2.6K
Consumer Insights

What Sticks? Five Data-Driven Behaviors That Will Define America’s Reopening

AI Robot Debuts At S. Korean Coffee Shop AI Robot Debuts At S. Korean Coffee Shop
2.6K
Artificial Intelligence

AI Robot Enforces Social Distancing At S. Korean Coffee Shop

OECD flags OECD flags
2.6K
Economy

OECD Reports Largest Decline In GDP Since 2009

online shopping payment online shopping payment
2.5K
eCommerce

How The Stage Was Set For The Pandemic’s Great Digital Shift

apple-home-pod apple-home-pod
2.4K
Innovation

Ex-Apple Designer Plans Launch Of New Home Audio System

cybersecurity cybersecurity
2.4K
Fraud Prevention

Deep Dive: Preventing Financial Crime Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic

Retailing 2020: Five Things To Watch Retailing 2020: Five Things To Watch
2.3K
Retail

Retailing 2020: Five Things To Watch