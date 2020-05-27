Alt-Credit Apps Steady In New Provider Ranking

Installment plan shopping has never seemed more appealing than now, in a retail and economic landscape left in tatters by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, big players in the alternative credit space are holding fast to their chart positions in the PYMNTS Provider Ranking of Alternative Credit Apps.

The Top Five

Since PYMNTS introduced the mobile app Provider Rankings for this category of mobile apps, the dominant players haven’t budged. This latest update shows rather remarkable steadiness in the sector amid seismic financial disruptions of the past two quarters.

Klarna stays put at No. 1, followed by FuturePay at No. 2. Point-of-sale lender Affirm retains the No. 3 spot, followed by Australian phenom Afterpay at No. 4. Closing out the latest top five is QuadPay amid its very recent deal with payment partner Stripe.

The Top 10

Perhaps indicating consumer satisfaction with their favorite alt-credit app choices, chart positions six through 10 are unchanged in the latest PYMNTS Provider Ranking of Alternative Credit Apps, with Zip, Sezzle, Humm, Laybuy and Paidy all making the cut.