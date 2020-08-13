Mobile Applications

Of the seismic workforce changes that have reshaped the economy in recent years, gig work is perhaps the most meaningful. As successive disasters and economic collapses converge with digital collaboration, an entirely new breed of part-timers has emerged around gig apps.

PYMNTS’ latest Provider Ranking of Gig Economy Apps reveals the power players and those jockeying for chart position as the gig economy expands substantially post-pandemic.

The Top 5

DoorDash takes the No. 1 spot in the latest rankings on the strength of several creative COVID-era partnerships and new concepts like the DashMart mobile convenience store. At No. 2 this month is gig titan Uber Driver whose wider platform applications are proving a strength as ridesharing remains depressed. Taking the No. 3 spot is personalized grocery delivery service Instacart, followed at No. 4 by Fiverr, an online marketplace for freelance services. Rounding out this month’s Top 5 at No. 5 is Australian crowdsourcing marketplace web service Freelancer.

The Top 10

Hourly worker staffing app Snagajob snagged the No. 6 spot on the latest Provider Ranking of Gig Economy Apps, with Lyft Driver picking up the No. 7 chart position, followed by freelance marketplace Upwork at No. 8., pet car services app Rover at No. 9, and mobile order-ahead aggregator GrubHub making the cut for gig work apps by grabbing the No. 10 spot.

