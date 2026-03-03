Thales Says Digital Wallets Enter a Fight for Control and Margins

Highlights
Thales’ Michael Doron said the next wave of digital wallets is about margins and owning the customer journey, not simply storing cards.
Europe’s NFC opening ignited wallet experimentation, and U.S. players are studying whether similar openings could emerge.
Issuer presence in Apple Pay or Google Pay won’t drive engagement unless an issuer wallet bundles incentives, closed-loop benefits or services users can’t get elsewhere.
Michael Doron is the North American strategic director for digital at Thales, where he accelerates the company’s digital payments go-to-market strategy.