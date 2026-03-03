Why Income Gains Don’t Always Boost Spending

Highlights
The consumer often sees structural strain before economists do, and that signal shapes spending before it shows up in sales data.
The new PYMNTS Consumer Expectations Index separates optimism from financial capacity, revealing when confidence will not translate into purchases.
Payments and financial services leaders can use the data to recalibrate pricing, credit posture and payment flexibility in real time.
As the PYMNTS audience saw in Monday’s newsletter (March 2) there’s some wisdom to be gleaned from crowds.