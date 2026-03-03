As Credit Demand Accelerates, Issuers Face an Infrastructure Reset

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Consumer credit is entering a new phase—one shaped by rising demand for flexibility, personalization and real-time control. As installment plans and hybrid repayment models become more common, issuers are seeing renewed momentum. However, the ability to capture that growth increasingly depends on whether the underlying infrastructure can keep pace.

PYMNTS Intelligence research shows that credit remains a core engine of consumer spending. The average monthly balance for U.S. consumers with credit or store cards reached $3,564 in late 2025, rising 9% in just two months. Installment-based credit is now a powerful driver of usage and engagement. Nearly three-quarters of U.S. credit cardholders say they are more likely to use a card that offers installment plans at checkout or post-purchase. Installment-based purchases surged 46% during peak travel season. Flexibility is no longer a niche feature—it’s becoming central to the modern credit experience.

As these products evolve, many issuers are encountering structural constraints. Legacy lending platforms were built for simpler use cases, with static billing cycles, fixed repayments and a single balance type. Today’s credit products require real-time limit management, transaction-level installment plans, automated accruals and multiple balance types within a single account. Fragmented, debit-centric systems make these capabilities difficult to deploy, leading to a slower time to market, increased operational complexity and limited responsiveness to consumer behavior.

In response, unified, cloud-first issuing platforms are emerging as a critical lever for innovation. By unifying issuer processing and credit ledgers, these platforms enable API-driven configuration, faster launches and continuous optimization. As demand accelerates, infrastructure choices will define who can innovate, scale and compete.

