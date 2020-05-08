In today’s top news, Samsung Pay is launching a debit card and a money management tool, and Apple has introduced a new ecommerce portal. Plus, Frank Bisignano has been promoted to CEO of Fiserv.

Samsung Pay Launches Debit Card, Money Management

Samsung Pay is launching a physical debit card, and this summer the company will introduce a money management tool in partnership with SoFi. Samsung Pay has increasingly grown in popularity, processing more than one billion transactions, almost double compared to 2018.

Apple Introduces New eCommerce Portal With Upgraded UX

With most of Apple’s retail stores remaining closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tech giant is introducing a new portal to streamline the shop-from-home experience. The hub enables people to chat with tech specialists, offers easy access to the Genius Bar and provides multiple ways to pay, including installment options.

Frank Bisignano Takes Over as Fiserv CEO

Global payments provider Fiserv has promoted Frank Bisignano to CEO to succeed Jeffery Yabuki, effective July 1. Bisignano brings more than 30 years of senior leadership experience, Fiserv said in the release. He has served as president, chief operating officer and a Fiserv director since the company completed its acquisition of First Data last summer.

Former Walmart SVP Daniel Eckert Jumps to Green Dot as EVP

Daniel Eckert has been tapped as the new Green Dot executive vice president and chief product, strategy and development officer, making him responsible for all product vision, strategy and development for Green Dot’s product and Banking-as-a-Service needs. Eckert was formerly the senior vice president for Walmart Services and Digital Acceleration.

Will PPP’s Lack of Clarity Fail to Protect SMBs and Paychecks?

The SBA has warned PPP loan recipients that they have until May 14 to decide if they really need the money, and if not, they must return it, no questions asked. If they keep it, those questions could come in the form of audits – or worse – which many say begs the question about the program’s real intent.

Balancing Gig Workers’ Desire for Work Flexibility With the Need for a Steady Paycheck

Flexibility is the reason many workers choose to freelance, but experienced workers also want the certainty of a steady paycheck. In the latest Gig Economy Tracker®, Teja Yenamandra, CEO of freelance software engineer marketplace Gun.io, explains why offering weekly paychecks along with other payout options helps keep a highly-skilled workforce motivated and engaged.

Uber’s And Lyft’s Divergent Journeys Through the Pandemic

To get a sense of how the pandemic can affect companies differently, consider the recent earnings reports from Uber and Lyft in the ride-hailing space. One reflects a laser-like focus on building a P2P marketplace focused on transportation (Lyft) and the other reflects an effort to build a broad platform where transportation is just one offering among many (Uber).