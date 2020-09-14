News

Today In How We Eat: Digital Shift Powers Kroger, Chipotle’s Digital Sales Leap, Whole Foods Sees Future With Less In-Store Shopping

Digital advancement is the theme in the news from the world of food right now, with digital upgrades powering recent strong earnings results for Kroger and Chipotle. Whole Foods also forecast that shoppers will stay digital:

Big Digital Shift Powers Kroger’s Strong Q2 Earnings

Kroger indicated in its latest earnings report that digital sales have been a major Q2 tailwind, rising 127 percent. Kroger said it expects that will be a “lasting and structural” change in its business model.

Chipotle’s Digital Sales Leap A Harbinger Of QSR’s Great (Sales) Shift

Chipotle is reporting expectations that its digital sales could hit 40 percent to 50 percent of its sales volume in 2020, worth $2.4 billion. That more than doubles the measure’s $1 billion 2019 result.

Whole Foods CEO Says Fewer Shoppers Will Return To Supermarkets

Consumers have gone digital, and digital many will stay, according to Whole Foods CEO John Mackey. “When things return to normal, there will be a lot of people who don’t go back to shopping in-person,” Mackey told The Wall Street Journal.

CDC Study: Dining Out Increases COVID-19 Risk

Patrons of restaurants and bars are more likely to contract COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to a survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the study, that’s because masks cannot be effectively worn while eating and drinking.

Uber Eats Updates Its App To Pay Tab While Dining In

Uber Eats has announced it is adding a QR-coded based contactless ordering feature available to diners while eating in restaurants. The option will roll out as of Friday (Sept. 18), with an initial launch planned for Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, New York City, Vermont and Washington, D.C.

