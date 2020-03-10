News

Today In Payments: Ant Financial Rolls Out Alipay Strategy; Retail Stocks Remain Market Bright Spot

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Today In Payments

In today’s top payment news, retail remains a bright spot in the markets, Ant Financial has rolled out a strategy for digital evolution in China, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) filed a suit against a Cincinnati-based bank.

Payments Stocks Plummet While Retail Remains A Bright Spot

The stock market rout on Monday (March 9) left pretty much no one unaffected. The headline numbers exhibited a 7.6 percent fall for the Standard and Poor’s 500 Stock Index, but some of the names in our PYMNTS coverage universe fared a bit better than the overall markets — among them, multiple brick-and-mortar retailers.

Fed Asks Banks To Work With Borrowers Impacted By Coronavirus

Banking regulators wrote a joint statement telling banks they would not be punished for assisting borrowers who are contending with the financial consequences of the coronavirus. They said they would provide “appropriate regulatory assistance” to institutions that were affected by struggling clients and late payments.

Fifth Third Bank Sued By CFPB Over Fake Accounts

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) filed a suit against Cincinnati-based Fifth Third Bancorp alleging that employees opened accounts for clients without their permission in an effort to reach sales targets. Fifth Third called the allegations “unnecessary and unwarranted” per a report.

Alipay Launches Strategy For Massive Digital Evolution In China

Ant Financial, a division of Alibaba, has rolled out a three-year strategy to make its Alipay mobile app platform available to 40 million service providers so they can digitize their offering. Alipay, the largest payment platform globally, is seeking to solidify its position in China.

Biometrics: The Key To Overcoming Contactless Payment Limits?

Biometric verification has become normal for contactless payments but is far from universal. NatWest, however, is closing this biometric gap with a new miniaturized fingerprint reader mounted directly on the payment card. In a feature story, NatWest’s head of effortless payments, David Crawford, discusses the bank had to overcome miniaturization obstacles and fraud concerns when creating its biometric card.

Bringing eCommerce – And The Shopping Cart Model – To Healthcare

eCommerce could help solve the healthcare payments puzzle. Paul Ketchel, founder and CEO of MDsave, said online platform models could help link patients seeking affordable care with providers as well as simplify billing in addition to payments collection along the way.

Can FinTechs Get Through A Turbulent Market?

Whether or not a recession is around the corner — the economic white water currently swirling is not going to be an immediately solvable problem. As PYMNTS has spoken with innovators in areas such as commerce and telemedicine who are facing the effects of the emergent health crisis directly, a consensus has come to light. Innovators as well as creative players will pull the opportunity from the problem, but the hits are real and likely will get worse before they get better, especially in the U.S. and EU.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In the March 2020 B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

PayPal Talks Illegal Gun Trafficking Research PayPal Talks Illegal Gun Trafficking Research
4.5K
Security & Fraud

PayPal On Bringing Data Firepower To Bust Illegal Gun Trafficking

Uber to compensate drivers infected with coronavirus. Uber to compensate drivers infected with coronavirus.
4.5K
Coronavirus

Ride-hailing, Delivery Cos. Eye Coronavirus Worker Pay Fund

3.9K
B2B Payments

A B2C Merchant’s Guide To The B2B Ecosystem

Facial recognition tech has friends in Google, Microsoft and others. Facial recognition tech has friends in Google, Microsoft and others.
3.5K
Biometrics

Tech Firms Want Moderation, Not Bans, On Facial Recognition

Coronavirus' Potential Affects On Markets, Debt Coronavirus' Potential Affects On Markets, Debt
2.9K
Economy

Will The Coronavirus Unleash Corporate Debt Contagion?

Amazon, Go, Just Walk Out Technology, Merchants, cashierless, Amazon, Go, Just Walk Out Technology, Merchants, cashierless,
2.8K
Amazon Technology

Amazon Sells ‘Just Walk Out’ Technology To Merchants

SoulCycle To Debut Home Exercise Bike SoulCycle To Debut Home Exercise Bike
2.6K
Retail

SoulCycle Challenges Peloton By Launching At Home Bike

Grab, Gojek, indonesia, partnership, south-east Asia’s unicorns Grab, Gojek, indonesia, partnership, south-east Asia’s unicorns
2.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

SoftBank Shareholders Push For Grab, Gojek Deal In Indonesia

Grocery Stores, Hotels Deal With Coronavirus Effects Grocery Stores, Hotels Deal With Coronavirus Effects
2.5K
Coronavirus

Groceries, Retailers Limit Purchase Of Coronavirus Supplies; Hotels Deal With Cancellations

Coronavirus Coronavirus
2.4K
Coronavirus

Commerce Takes Hit From Coronavirus With Travel, Supply Chain Impacts

Quickbooks has added new features. Quickbooks has added new features.
2.3K
B2B Payments

QuickBooks Deepens PayPal Integration For SMB Payments

Using First Principles To Compete With Banks Using First Principles To Compete With Banks
2.2K
Banking

How To Compete With Banks: Start With First Principles

artificial intelligence AI chatbot artificial intelligence AI chatbot
2.1K
Coronavirus

How Hospitals Use AI To Triage The Triage

Intuit Eyes Buying Credit Sesame, NerdWallet And Finicity Intuit Eyes Buying Credit Sesame, NerdWallet And Finicity
2.1K
2
Acquiring

Intuit Eyes Buying Credit Sesame, NerdWallet And Finicity

France, courts, Bitcoin, money, currency, cryptocurrency France, courts, Bitcoin, money, currency, cryptocurrency
2.0K
1
Bitcoin

French Court Says Bitcoin Is Money