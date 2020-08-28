News

Today In Payments: Facebook Calls Out Apple; DC AG Sues Instacart

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

In today’s news, Facebook called out Apple on its fee structure and transparency, and D.C.’s attorney general is suing Instacart for pocketing tips meant for drivers. Plus, Klarna reported mixed results for the first half of 2020.

Facebook Calls Out Apple on Fees, Transparency

Facebook Inc. alleges that Apple demanded it remove a message in its app that told customers about the computer giant’s 30 percent cut of online sales for its new events feature.

DC AG Sues Instacart Over Fees Customers Thought Were Tips

The attorney general for the District of Columbia alleged in a lawsuit filed on Thursday (Aug. 27) that Instacart made substantial sums in the city by tricking customers into thinking voluntary payments they added to food delivery bills were tips for drivers.

Klarna Sees 615 Pct Increase in Net Losses

Klarna, the Swedish-based global payments and buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider, reported mixed results for 2020’s first half — a 37 percent jump in operating income, but a 903 percent expansion in overall operating losses.

Report: Walmart Joins Microsoft on TikTok Bid

Walmart confirmed it is teaming up with Microsoft Corp. to buy TikTok’s U.S. operation in Culver City, California. The sources said the sale could cost Microsoft and Walmart as much as $30 billion.

Report: How ING Group Is Using AI to Fight Financial Crime

In this month’s Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook, Beate Zwijnenberg, chief information security officer for ING Group, explains the role of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered multi-layered defense systems in detecting the anomalous transactions that too often go unnoticed by human analysts.

Smaller FIs at the Real-Time Payments Crossroads

While financial institutions' interest in real-time payments services is on the rise, smaller banks have work to do to organize their workflows for the real-time use cases that consumers increasingly demand. Doug Brown, NCR Digital Banking’s senior vice president and general manager, tells Karen Webster what smaller FIs must do to remain competitive.

Consumer Spending: Running Dry …. or Dry Powder?

Now that July has ended, the question is whether the positive consumer spending was simply a function of the weekly $600 in supplemental unemployment benefits.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS AND AMAZON PAY CONVERSATION: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT – CONSUMER TRUST

From tiny Main Street shops to the tech giants of Silicon Valley, companies are working fervently to revive and reinvent the economy. With a digital shift clearly dominating post-pandemic commerce, tune in to this three-day series to hear directly from Amazon Pay about new digital priorities, nurturing trust in virtual relationships, and the delicate balance of technology and tenderness that keeps humanity first in ever more digital lives.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

4.6K
Payments Innovation

How AI Helps Visa ‘Step In’ (Smartly) When Issuers Go Offline

3.9K
Credit Unions

Credit Unions Help Microbusinesses Go Digital To Stay Afloat

Bitcoin Daily: China Plans To Use Digital Yuan At 2022 Winter Olympics
3.1K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: China Plans To Use Digital Yuan At 2022 Winter Olympics; Authorities Arrest Man Behind Alleged $1.73M Crypto Scheme In Australia

3.1K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

WorldRemit To Buy Sendwave Amid Remittance Surge

Nordstrom, JCP Continue Revenue Struggles
2.8K
Retail

Nordstrom, JCPenney See Continued Revenue Struggles

2.6K
Restaurant innovation

Seated CEO: It’s Time For Fine Dining To Join The Digital-First Fray

2.5K
Personnel

Making The Business Case For Employer-Sponsored Financial-Wellness Tools

Microsoft Word To Take Voice Commands, Transcribe Recordings
2.4K
Innovation

Microsoft Word To Take Voice Commands, Transcribe Recordings

The Digital Shift Of Buyer/Supplier Dynamics
2.4K
Business

The Digital Transformation Of Buyer/Supplier Dynamics — Beyond The Payment

2.3K
Payments Innovation

Truist CIO: Overcoming The Roadblocks To Faster Payments

Gateway Diversification, Smart Routing Up Sales
2.3K
Retail

Why The Smart Payments Money Is On Gateway Diversification

2.3K
Economy

Republicans Ready A More Modest Stimulus Bill

Thought Machine, fundraising, $83 million, Series B, Cloud Banking, startups, series B, investors, news
2.0K
Cloud Banking

Are Banks Ready For The ‘Lifestyle Change’ Of Cloud Technology?

Virtual Cards To Control, Secure Business Spend
1.9K
B2B Payments

Why Virtual Cards Are The Future Of Controlling And Securing Business Spend

US Agencies Warn Of North Korean Hackers
1.9K
Security & Fraud

Cybersecurity Agencies Warn Banks Of North Korean Hackers