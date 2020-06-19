News

Today In Payments: Proposal Would Allow SMBs To Get Another PPP Loan; Alibaba, JD.com Net $136B In Annual Shopping Event

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

In today’s top news, Congress is considering passing another round of PPP loans for certain small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and Alibaba and JD.com recorded record sales figures in their annual 618 shopping event. Plus, DoorDash is raising $400 million, valuing the company at $16 billion.

Proposal Would Allow SMBs To Get Another PPP Loan

More help for certain small business owners could be on the way if Congress approves the Prioritized Paycheck Protection Program (P4) Act, which would allow businesses with fewer than 100 employees to get a second loan. To qualify, they must have spent or expect to exhaust their first PPP loan and can demonstrate a 50 percent revenue loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alibaba, JD.com Net $136B In China’s Biggest Annual Shopping Event

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., the global technology company specializing in retail, and JD.com Inc., the Beijing-based online shopping site, collected record sales during their annual 618 sale, named for the date it ended, June 18 (Thursday). The 18-day event delivered $136.5 billion, better numbers than last year as the companies rebounded from the coronavirus.

DoorDash Raising $400M On $16B Valuation

DoorDash said it is raising roughly $400 million in Series H financing, putting the delivery company’s worth at nearly $16 billion. The company said the funds will help with new offerings that assist its retailers in handling the evolved operating climate as well as provide diners with secure and accessible ways to transact.

Facebook Buys Mapping Company Mapillary

Facebook has purchased Mapillary in the social media giant’s efforts to expand open mapping efforts. The company will be lending its tools to help create visual imagery of every place in the world to Facebook’s satellite imagery, machine learning (ML) and other such tools, in partnership with mapping communities.

Celebrity Event Planner Colin Cowie On How ‘Hospertainment’ Can Save The Events Business

TV personality and celebrity event planner Colin Cowie tells Karen Webster that the pandemic is forcing the hospitality and event industries to rethink everything. He thinks talk of raising prices to cover COVID-19 precautions as you take away amenities like hotel spas or minibars for safety reasons is more than ill-advised, it’s just plain dumb. Instead, Cowie says the innovators — and survivors — will pivot to thinking of events as ‘hospertainment’. Here’s his playbook for how they should do that.

eBay’s Head Of Payments On Localizing Buyer-Seller Experiences

Managing relationships with multiple payment service providers and accounting for FX fluctuations can all strain merchants’ resources and stunt their growth, says Keala Gaines, eBay’s head of global payments services. In the new Payments Orchestration Playbook, Gaines discusses how eCommerce marketplaces can ease such frictions and help sellers tailor their payments for a global customer base.

Wirecard’s Missing Cash Brings Accounting Saga To New (Perhaps Final) Chapter 

Wirecard CEO Markus Braun resigned in the wake of disclosures by two banks in the Philippines that $2 billion reportedly being held for the firm simply wasn’t there. And, in fact, that $2 billion had never been there in the first place.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS STUDY: DELIVERING CARDHOLDER CUSTOMER SERVICE

The Delivering Cardholder Customer Service Report, a PYMNTS and Elan collaboration, examines how FIs are addressing their cardholders’ concerns and how they can drive greater satisfaction. The report is based on a survey of 2,078 U.S. consumers across of a range of demographic groups.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

MIcrosoft tackles personal finance world with Microsoft Money
4.0K
Consumer Finance

Microsoft Expands Personal Finance Offerings With New ‘Money In Excel’ Product

2.9K
Payment Methods

FIS Launches Pay By Bank Payments Through Its Open Banking Hub

2.8K
Digital Banking

Will Credit Sesame’s Digital Banking Push STACK Up?

Visa On Digital Payments Opportunity In LATAM
2.7K
VISA

Visa On Capturing The Digital Payments Opportunity In Latin America

2.7K
Cross Border Commerce

NEW DATA: A 20-Step Guide To Boosting Cross-Border Conversion

Why Flexible Payments Are Vital In Healthcare
2.4K
Healthcare

How Flexible Payment Plans Are Shifting The Healthcare Payments Conversation

Mastercard, Amazon
2.3K
Mastercard

Mastercard Tokenizes Card Credentials For Amazon Shoppers In 12 Countries

Mall of America
2.2K
Debt

Mall Of America’s Mortgage Payments Reportedly Overdue

2.2K
Economy

Will ‘Zombie Companies’ Eat The US Economy?

2.1K
International

How The Global Pandemic Fast Tracked Mobile Payments In India

digital currency China
2.1K
Cryptocurrency

China Proposes East-Asian Digital Currency

2.1K
Bank Regulation

FDIC: US Banks See Chargebacks Soar, Profits Tank Due To Pandemic

U.K. Court
2.1K
Legal

Mastercard And Visa Lose Legal Round In The UK Over Swipe Fees

Boku CEO On The Future Of Carrier Billing
2.1K
Payment Methods

Carrier Billing’s Coming Renaissance

Astralis Group Shifts eSports To Digital 3.0
2.0K
Innovation

Astralis Group Bets On eSports Digital 3.0 Transformation