Top News In Payments: More Companies Ponder Malaysia Banking Application; Vodafone Bails On Libra

In today’s top news, Grab, Razer, AirAsia and CIMB join other companies considering applying for one of five digital banking licenses in Malaysia, and Vodafone leaves the Libra Association. Also, Big Rech shines at the first day of Davos.

Grab, Razer, AirAsia, Others Ponder Malaysia Banking Application

Grab, Razer, AirAsia, Axiata and CIMB join other companies considering applying for digital banking licenses in Malaysia, which said last month that it might give conventional or Islamic online banking licenses.

Vodafone Bails On Libra

Vodafone left the Libra Association on Tuesday (Jan. 21) making it the eighth to exit the association. It intends to use the resources squared away for Libra on its own payment service, M-Pesa, which currently operates in six African countries.

Manufacturing, Big Tech And Valuations Among Davos Day One Focus

At the first day of Davos, the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, panelists focused on Big Tech as well as unicorns — tech startups with IPO valuations of at least $1 billion — and the need to focus on profitability.

Travel Stocks Drop Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Despite the outbreak of a new coronavirus in Wuhan, China, travel plans have yet to slow or change noticeably. But travel stocks are a bit more pessimistic, dropping 152 points Tuesday, as concerns of the spread rise ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations.

Why State And Local Governments Struggle To Shred The Paper Check

While the majority of U.S. consumers prefer receiving instant disbursements, digital fraud and regulatory concerns lead many government bodies to continue to rely on legacy methods like paper checks for disbursing funds. In the State And Local Disbursements Report, PYMNTS spoke with representatives from local governments in Oregon, Tennessee and Texas to learn why checks still persist and what it will take to replace them.

How kimkim Uses Faster Payments To Win Gig Worker Loyalty

Paper checks are still one of the most popular ways for companies to pay freelancers, despite workers’ increasing desire for faster digital payments. In the inaugural Gig Economy Tracker, PYMNTS spoke with Yenyi Fu, head of product for travel platform kimkim, to discuss how the company worked to win the loyalty of its ad hoc travel experts in 70 countries with faster payments.

Netflix Notches Growth, But Is Slowed By Emerging Streaming Competition

Netflix reported fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday, the first quarter facing new competition from Disney+ and Apple TV. The streaming giant beat both top and bottom line expectations, but domestic subscriber growth and guidance for Q1 were weak.

Featured PYMNTS Study:

More than 63 percent of merchant service providers (MSPs) want to overhaul their core payment processing systems so they can up their value-added services (VAS) game. It’s tough, though, since many of these systems date back to the pre-digital era. In the January 2020 Optimizing Merchant Services Playbook, PYMNTS unpacks what 200 MSPs say is key to delivering the VAS agenda that is critical to their success.

hand payments hand payments
4.2K
Amazon

Can Amazon Make Waving The Future Of Payments?

4.0K
Retail

Fiserv: What The 2019 Holiday Shopping Data Says About 2020 Spend

risk assessment EMV cards risk assessment EMV cards
3.9K
VISA

Visa’s Chief Risk Officer On Securing Commerce In The 2020s

Bitcoin daily, RBI, Internet And Mobile Association of India, chinese crypto miners, Oklahoma, bill, senate Bitcoin daily, RBI, Internet And Mobile Association of India, chinese crypto miners, Oklahoma, bill, senate
3.8K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: OK Bill Would Create Blockchain Body; Central Asia Steps Up Crypto Mining; Crypto, RBI Case Back In Court

Afterpay podcast Afterpay podcast
3.5K
Retail

How ‘Contact Us’ And The Kardashians Ignited Afterpay In The US

Goldman Joins South Africa’s Stock Exchange Goldman Joins South Africa’s Stock Exchange
2.9K
International

Goldman Gets Green Light To Operate Bank In South Africa

new orleans, ransomattack, cyberattack, city hall, vendor payments, B2B new orleans, ransomattack, cyberattack, city hall, vendor payments, B2B
2.8K
B2B Payments

New Orleans Hack Causes Vendor Payment Delays

2.7K
B2B Payments

Cannabis Startup Eaze Struggles To Pay Vendors

2.7K
Cryptocurrency

Digital Currency Eyes Wholesale — Not Retail — Payments Down Under

Papyrus store Papyrus store
2.5K
Retail

Despite Papyrus’ Closing, Stationery Retail Is Not All Doom-And-Gloom

2.4K
Restaurant innovation

Clover Food Lab’s Secret Sauce To Boosting Mobile Ordering

2.4K
Authentication

The Bank App Feature 54.1 Percent Of Consumers Agree They Want

Malaysia, Cashless Society, eWallet, Incentive, Award, e-Tunai Rakyat, news Malaysia, Cashless Society, eWallet, Incentive, Award, e-Tunai Rakyat, news
2.3K
International

Malaysia Promotes Cashless Society With eWallet Incentive Award

bank-of-america bank-of-america
2.2K
Banking

Bank of America CEO: Room To ‘Double’ Its US Retail Segment

2.1K
ANTITRUST

Lawmakers Get Earful About Big Tech Biz Practices From Smaller Tech Players