AI Agents Are Moving to the Front of the Checkout Line

As shoppers increasingly rely on AI assistants to search, compare and buy, the traditional customer journey is disappearing. Instead of typing into search bars, consumers are talking to trusted, permissioned bots—and those bots are making the buying decisions. This edition of the “Prompt Economy™: When Bots Are the Customer,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa, explores how the rise of agentic AI is redefining the fundamentals of digital commerce. The tracker examines what it means to become “agent-ready” in an era when discovery, trust and checkout happen through conversations, not clicks.