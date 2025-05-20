Report: Apple to Let Third-Party Developers Use Its AI Models

Apple reportedly plans to introduce tools that will let third-party developers write software using the large language models that power Apple Intelligence.

The company is set to announce the software development kit and other resources that will allow this capability on June 9 at its Worldwide Developers Conference, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (May 20), citing unnamed sources.

Apple did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

By expanding its AI technology to developers, the company hopes to encourage the creation of new applications that will increase the use of Apple Intelligence and make its products the devices of choice for AI application, according to the report.

Apple plans to start this program with the small AI models that run on its devices before expanding it to the larger ones that are cloud-based, per the report.

The company announced its rollout of Apple Intelligence, its suite of AI-powered features, in September with the launch of its iPhone 16 lineup, saying it would be gradually released starting in October with iOS 18.1 in the United States.

In January, it was reported that Apple disabled AI-generated news summaries on the beta version of iOS 18.3 after earlier updates failed to stop the feature from incorrectly summarizing news articles or simply making up information.

Despite this and other problems around AI features, Apple CEO Tim Cook said during a January earnings call that the iPhone 16 models performed stronger in markets where Apple Intelligence features were available, showing that the technology drove demand.

According to Tuesday’s Bloomberg report, Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is also expected to see the launch of new operating systems for the iPhone, iPad and Mac that will be similar to the one used on the Vision Pro headset.

It was reported in March that the company was planning to make the biggest changes to its operating systems in years, aiming to make them simpler to navigate and more consistent across its devices.

The revamp of the operating systems will reportedly include the style of icons, menus, apps, windows and system buttons; simpler ways to navigate and control the devices; and innovations introduced on the Vision Pro.

For all PYMNTS AI coverage, subscribe to the daily AI Newsletter.



