How Club Med’s 2.1 Billion Data Points Fuels Its AI-Powered Playbook

Highlights
Club Med began its digital transformation in 2022 by aggregating 2.1 billion data points into a global data factor.
The hospitality chain then built an AI and agentic platform that formed the bedrock for AI initiatives such as its GM Copilot, G.O. Match for talent placement and custom content tools.
Club Med’s AI strategy emphasizes ethics, sustainability and leadership, with principles reviewed quarterly and AI measured for both economic impact and carbon footprint.
Three years ago, Club Med decided to get organized. The vacation destination business set about building a global data factory with information gleaned from 1.5 million customers, 25,000 employees and artificial intelligence (AI) to develop insights.
