Former OpenAI Researcher Launches $1.5 Billion AI-Focused Hedge Fund

Highlights
Former OpenAI researcher Leopold Aschenbrenner founded an AGI-focused hedge fund that is managing $1.5 billion in assets, despite having no professional investing experience.
The startup, Situational Awareness, nevertheless delivered a 47% return in the first half of 2025 versus 6% for the S&P 500.
Situational Awareness is backed by Stripe founders Patrick and John Collison, former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and Meta’s Daniel Gross.
A former OpenAI researcher with no professional investing experience has founded an artificial intelligence (AI) startup that reportedly now manages $1.5 billion in assets.