Goldman Sachs Expands Availability of AI Assistant Across Firm

Goldman Sachs reportedly expanded the availability of its artificial intelligence assistant across the firm.

About 10,000 employees were already using the GS AI Assistant before the company-wide launch, Reuters reported Monday (June 23), citing a company memo.

The GS AI Assistant will help Goldman Sachs employees with tasks such as summarizing complex documents, drafting initial content and performing data analysis, according to the report.

Fox Business also reported Monday on the company-wide rollout of the AI assistant, saying that the assistant can interact with different large language models, enabling users to select the one that best meets their needs, and that it has features tailored to different work functions, such as developers, investment bankers, research analysts, and asset and wealth management employees.

It was reported in January that Goldman Sachs introduced an AI assistant for its traders, bankers and asset managers; that it had been offered to about 10,000 employees at that time; and that the company aimed to expand it to all its knowledge workers this year.

Goldman Sachs Chief Information Officer Marco Argenti told CNBC in January that the AI assistant would initially produce answers based on bank data that has been fed into AI models and then would absorb the company’s culture in the years to come.

“The AI assistant becomes really like talking to another GS employee,” Argenti said. “As we progress, the second step is when you’re starting to have this agentic behavior, that is, ‘I’m completing a task on behalf of a Goldman employee, and I need to take a set of steps.’ That’s where the model is going to start to do things like a Goldman employee, not only say things like a Goldman employee.”

AI assistants are being integrated into fields ranging from banking and law to fast food and eCommerce, PYMNTS reported June 5. Companies are deploying the technology to enhance efficiency, reduce costs and transform operations.

Seventy-two percent of finance leaders are actively using AI in their operations, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Is AI the Master Key to Banking’s Next Era?” The report also found that nearly all banking boards have approved generative AI initiatives.

