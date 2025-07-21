How SMBs Are Building DIY Back Offices Using AI

Highlights
AI and no-code tools are revolutionizing SMB back offices, enabling non-technical users to automate invoicing, billing and other financial workflows without traditional coding lifts.
This democratization is empowering SMBs to build customized, modular finance stacks tailored to their own unique needs, reducing reliance on inflexible or monolithic third-party tools.
The DIY tech movement is not just about saving costs; it’s about gaining control and agility.
For decades, small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have been the underserved middle children of enterprise technology.