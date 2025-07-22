Intuit Adds Agentic AI to Its Enterprise Suite

QuickBooks maker Intuit added artificial intelligence agents to its Enterprise Suite.

The agents are part of a larger expansion of the product that includes new automation and financial management capabilities for mid-market companies, according to a Tuesday (July 22) press release.

“Mid-market companies are turning to Intuit Enterprise Suite to reduce the cost and complexity of growing their business,” Ashley Still, executive vice president, Intuit Mid-Market, said in the release. “This release further streamlines multi-entity financial management and gives customers proactive business intelligence. Through the power of AI, we’re giving businesses access to more accurate data, faster, so they can make more informed decisions and focus on driving growth.”

The company’s AI agents can automate “tedious, day-to-day financial, accounting and payments tasks,” the release said. The offerings include a finance agent that provides reporting and scenario planning, and an account agent that automates bookkeeping and transaction categorization, among others.

The product launch comes as AI agents are being turned “into autonomous software workers capable of making decisions, executing tasks and collaborating in ways that were once the exclusive domain of humans,” according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Payments Execs Say AI Agents Give Payments an Autonomous Overhaul.”

“We now actually think of agents as one of the boxes in our org chart,” i2c CEO and founder Amir Wain told PYMNTS last month.

“It’s not about being fancy,” he added. “It’s about being effective.”

However, with more autonomy comes more responsibility. As AI agents become more powerful, the risks around them increase.

“You’ve got to treat these AI agents as non-human actors with unique identities in your system,” Kathryn McCall, chief legal and compliance officer at Trustly, told PYMNTS last month. “You need audit logs, human-readable reasoning and forensic replay. Can your agent initiate invoice creation but not approve disbursement without human review? What’s the scope? What are they allowed to do and what are they not allowed to do?”

Forward-thinking companies are building in guardrails like explainability, human oversight and ethical fail-safes to prevent costly missteps and ensure accountability.

