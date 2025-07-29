NTT DATA and Mistral AI Partner on Enterprise AI

Highlights
The partnership gives Mistral AI, often called Europe’s OpenAI, enterprise access to 75% of the Fortune Global 100, which are NTT Data’s existing client base.
NTT Data will integrate Mistral’s open-weight generative models into its global IT services, focusing on secure, private AI for regulated industries such as finance and defense.
The collaboration follows a model similar to Microsoft-OpenAI and AWS-Anthropic partnerships, pairing a fast-growing AI startup with a global tech infrastructure leader to accelerate enterprise AI adoption.
NTT Data has tapped Mistral AI to be its partner in offering generative AI solutions to global enterprises, giving the artificial intelligence (AI) startup immediate access to 75% of the Fortune global 100 that are clients of the Japanese giant.