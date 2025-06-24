OpenAI Ramps Up Office Productivity Features for ChatGPT

Skeptics caution that ChatGPT’s accuracy issues, privacy concerns and gaps in traditional tasks like slide creation curb its ability to truly rival Microsoft Office — for now.

The move is a direct challenge to its main investor and partner, Microsoft, and key rival, Google.

OpenAI is beefing up ChatGPT’s office productivity capabilities, offering features like meeting transcription, translation, document exports and connections to company data.

OpenAI is busy rolling out a suite of office productivity features on ChatGPT that puts it in direct competition with its main investor and partner, Microsoft, and key rival, Google.

Since early June, OpenAI has buffed up ChatGPT to do office work:

Can ChatGPT eventually replace Microsoft Office, the dominant productivity software suite for office workers?

Leury Pichardo, director of marketing at Digital Ceuticals, told PYMNTS that the comparison doesn’t work because they’re not playing the same game.

“Office perfected the document-centric workflow, where humans use tools to manually create spreadsheets, presentations and reports,” Pichardo said. “AI is introducing an intelligence-centric workflow that makes many of those documents obsolete.”

A New Competitor

Pichardo said his company has stopped using Excel to write marketing performance reports.

“Instead, our AI is connected to our data, and we simply ask, ‘What were our top three growth drivers last month and why?’” he said. “It delivers the analysis directly. We get the answer without ever needing to create the report. The paradigm is shifting from using a tool to do work to prompting an intelligence to deliver the result.”

Colin Cooper, who runs his own business consultancy, told PYMNTS that OpenAI is “clearly positioning it as a real threat to productivity apps that rely on manual workflows.”

He said Read.ai, Otter.ai and Microsoft Copilot are “now in ChatGPT’s competitive crosshairs. The difference? ChatGPT isn’t just automating tasks; it’s orchestrating them, end-to-end, with context and language-level intelligence.”

AI-native workflows are the future, according to Cooper.

“We’re seeing the beginning of the ‘invisible app era’ where productivity doesn’t live in documents; it lives in dynamic, AI-mediated interactions,” he said.

Others are not quite as certain.

Nicholas Fok, managing partner of Erez Capital, told PYMNTS that ChatGPT remains far from being a true challenger to Microsoft Office. The AI chatbot “still misses the mark” in creating slide presentations compared to PowerPoint, he said.

Moreover, “hallucinations are a fundamental problem with AI, and in instances where errors can cause millions of dollars of losses or lawsuits, the adoption will be much slower,” Fok said.

Hiswai Chief Technology Officer Vaclav Vincalek agreed.

“ChatGPT is a language model, and whatever it produces only sounds good, but there is no guarantee that any output will be correct,” Vincalek told PYMNTS.

Also, given OpenAI’s “very checkered past in respect to privacy and data ownership, it would be unwise to connect any of the production systems to its models,” Vincalek said. “There is no guarantee where and how this information is used by the company.”

