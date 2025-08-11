Rakuten Taps Agentic AI to Enhance ‘Omotenashi’ – Ultimate Service

Highlights
Rakuten is rolling out its agentic AI platform across its ecosystem.
Rakuten AI is designed to enhance the consumer experience and help SMBs tap AI tools even if they have limited technical expertise.
Rakuten’s AI is built on proprietary and third-party models optimized, with plans for enhanced personalization to anticipate user needs and act on their behalf.
Japanese eCommerce giant Rakuten is embedding its next-generation agentic artificial intelligence (AI) platform across its ecosystem, aiming to transform its own operations while equipping merchants with advanced new capabilities.