Stax CTO: It’s Time to Orchestrate AI

Highlights
Agentic AI represents a major leap in enterprise automation, moving beyond traditional AI by autonomously executing tasks, updating its own context and collaborating with other agents with minimal human oversight — transforming AI from a reactive tool into an active delegate.
The introduction of orchestration layers is key to agentic AI’s effectiveness, enabling coordination among multiple agents through a central orchestration agent that acts like a project manager, allowing complex, interdependent workflows to run dynamically and intelligently.
Adoption hinges on governance, context and accessibility, with organizations needing to build structured context, ensure secure and auditable AI processes, and empower nontechnical users — starting with low-risk, high-impact use cases to build trust and momentum.
