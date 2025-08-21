Why Prompts Are the New Buy Buttons

What happens when a simple request becomes a done deal? When prompts replace buy buttons and commerce moves at the speed of a conversation?

Agentic AI is moving commerce beyond clicks and taps to a world where prompts drive purchases. In our latest release, PYMNTS Intelligence, in collaboration with Visa, dives into the world of agentic AI and how it will change commerce.

This Tracker looks at how autonomous agents—already embedded in platforms from Amazon to Klarna—are collapsing the gap between intent and transaction, delivering speed, security and efficiency at scale. We outline the technical stack making this possible, from interoperability standards to secure payment execution, and examine the trust frameworks that will accelerate adoption. Here, the “buy button” is replaced by natural language—and commerce happens at the speed of a command.

Inside “The Prompt Economy: How Agentic AI Turns Conversations Into Commerce,” you’ll find:

A Day in the Life of “Taylor”—a millennial who uses agents to manage her day-to-day life

The architecture powering intelligent commerce

Where early adopters are pulling ahead

About the Tracker

“The Prompt Economy: How Agentic AI Turns Conversations Into Commerce” is a PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa collaboration. Insights are based on proprietary research and data analysis examining agentic AI in commerce, payments and B2B workflows. It draws on PYMNTS’ ongoing market monitoring, case studies and expert interviews. We identify emerging trends, technology stacks and adoption patterns shaping the evolution of intelligent commerce. It also introduces “Taylor,” a millennial using AI as “another pair of hands” in her daily life.