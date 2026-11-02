2 Engineers, Unlimited Tokens and Cisco’s 98% Rewrite
Cisco has handed a single engineer an unlimited artificial intelligence (AI) budget to replace nearly all of its legacy code within two years. Cisco President and Chief Product Officer Jeetu Patel told Fortune that Padmanabhan Krishnamurthy, a 27-year-old engineer who joined through Cisco’s 2025 acquisition of translation startup EzDubs, gave himself four weeks to prove the approach, with a final goal of refactoring 98% of the company’s legacy code within 24 months. “I’ve given him unlimited tokens because he’s going to refactor code,” Patel said.