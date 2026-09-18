AI Agents Are Getting Their Own Bank Accounts

Highlights
Ant International introduced a business account that an AI agent can hold. The account checks the agent’s identity, monitors its activity in real time and lets the business step in.
Ant also put a price on agent error. The company covers 100% of losses when an agent is tricked by a malicious prompt or misreads an instruction, a guarantee it said no other payments firm offers.
Agents can now pay each other in amounts as small as $0.000001. Ant’s payment protocol settles those transactions automatically.
Looking to strengthen its bond with merchants, Ant International is getting bank accounts for artificial intelligence agents.